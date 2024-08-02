SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SXC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 812,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.09. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on SunCoke Energy

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.