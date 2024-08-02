Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 716,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,426. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

