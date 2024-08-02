Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $666.31

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $666.31, but opened at $710.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $712.58, with a volume of 1,061,467 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $826.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

