Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.70

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 17471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Recommended Stories

