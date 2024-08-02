SVB Wealth LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,474,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after buying an additional 373,097 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICL opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

