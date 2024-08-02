SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 15,970 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 46.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 33,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

