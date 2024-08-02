Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Price Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $62.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

