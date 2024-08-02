Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

