Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Down 10%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $485.73 and last traded at $486.67. 1,569,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,060,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $586.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

