T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Jon Freier Sells 10,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Freier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00.

TMUS traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

