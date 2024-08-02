T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,199,458 shares of company stock worth $715,113,398 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $182.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $185.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.