T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $193.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,009,788 shares of company stock worth $683,888,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,962,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.