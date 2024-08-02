T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $187.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,009,788 shares of company stock worth $683,888,026. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

