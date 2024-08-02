Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.16

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 28558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.59.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 40.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

