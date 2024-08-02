TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of TAL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 11,226,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632,784. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.17 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.