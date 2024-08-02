Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 18.3 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,971. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

