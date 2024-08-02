Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 1,435,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 172,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

