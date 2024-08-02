Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.
Targa Resources Trading Down 4.5 %
NYSE TRGP traded down $6.12 on Friday, reaching $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 936,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,735. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.46.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
