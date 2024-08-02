Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Targa Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE TRGP traded down $6.12 on Friday, reaching $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 936,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,735. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.46.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

