Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.35

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.35 and last traded at $138.32, with a volume of 70501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 802.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after buying an additional 431,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 71.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after buying an additional 428,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

