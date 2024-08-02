Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $2,792,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $898,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.68.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $146.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,610. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

