TD Cowen Increases Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $46.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,450. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 457.93%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Match Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

