TD Cowen Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $50.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of BKR opened at $37.65 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after buying an additional 1,805,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

