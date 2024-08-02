TD Cowen Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.07.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3,763.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

