TD Securities Lowers Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$44.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.64.

Shares of RUS stock traded down C$0.90 on Friday, reaching C$38.41. The company had a trading volume of 149,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$33.38 and a one year high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

