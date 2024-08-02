TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.50, Yahoo Finance reports. TDK had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
TDK Stock Down 7.4 %
TTDKY traded down $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.
