TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.50, Yahoo Finance reports. TDK had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.

TDK Stock Down 7.4 %

TTDKY traded down $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

Get TDK alerts:

About TDK

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.