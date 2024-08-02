Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Down 9.1%

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 767,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,662,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.66.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

