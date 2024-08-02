Teekay Tankers Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Teekay Tankers has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 5.8 %

TNK opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $74.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.16. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNK

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.