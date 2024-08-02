Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,787. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,388 shares of company stock worth $178,225. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

