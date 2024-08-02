Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 460,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,364. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 83,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 203,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 116,957 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 523,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 236,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 230,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.