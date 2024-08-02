TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

TIXT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,674. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $450.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

