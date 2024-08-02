TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.39-0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIXT. Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair cut TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.21.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 2,724,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS International has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

