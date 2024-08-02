Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 723,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,380. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. In other news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $97,103.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,327,459.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $2,957,983. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

