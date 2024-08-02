Terex Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Terex has raised its dividend by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. Terex has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. Terex’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

