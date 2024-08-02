Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Terex were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $42,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Terex by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Terex by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after buying an additional 155,706 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 5,549.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terex by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 213,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.92.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

