Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.76. 20,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,173. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.27.

Tetra Tech’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

