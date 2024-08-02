Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 259.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Textron by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Textron Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:TXT traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,786. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

