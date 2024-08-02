TFI International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

TFII opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

