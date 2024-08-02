The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Paul V. Woolway Sells 1,150 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. 10,202,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,209. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

