The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $24.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Boosted to $24.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 3.7 %

First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

