The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $173.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.71.

Shares of THC opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,543 shares of company stock worth $2,171,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

