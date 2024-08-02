The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $256.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $256.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.19. The stock had a trading volume of 163,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,175. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $246.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.