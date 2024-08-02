The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $125.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.