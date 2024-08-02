The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $275.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.00. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

