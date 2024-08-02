The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 169.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 12,741,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,531. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

