The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,691,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 486,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

