The Hershey Company (HSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.37 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Hershey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Hershey stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $235.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

