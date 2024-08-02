The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 641,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $20,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 648,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,286. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.