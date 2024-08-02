The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lifted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $176.38. 1,112,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,304. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,903 shares of company stock worth $1,466,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

