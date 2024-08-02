The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Upgraded to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

The Sage Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.