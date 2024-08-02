The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

